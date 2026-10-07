Kyle Walker refuses to have Manchester City's titles stripped: no one can take them away from us

Kyle Walker has rejected the idea of stripping Manchester City of the titles they won over recent years, with his former club facing accusations of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

Walker spent eight years at City between 2017 and 2025, collecting a host of trophies along the way. Should the case end in sanctions that include stripping the club of its silverware, the defender could see some of those honours wiped from the record.

City originally faced 115 charges of breaching the financial rules. One of those has since been dropped, leaving the club found guilty of 114 violations.

Among the potential sanctions is the loss of the titles won between 2009 and 2018.

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Walker arrived from Tottenham in the summer of 2017. That means the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield City lifted in 2018 could all be among the honours at risk, depending on what any punishment delivers.

Walker: we worked hard for these titles

The full-back admitted the situation "does not look good", yet insisted the titles should not be taken away from the club and the players who won them.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as reported by RMC, Walker said: "It is very hard, because we worked hard to win these titles, and not just us. I also think about the fans who travelled long distances across the country and travelled abroad."

Whatever the outcome, the England man argued, what he shared with his team-mates at City cannot be erased.

"No one can take that away from us"

"On a personal level, I can say that we spent great years together, and we celebrated numerous titles," Walker added. "This is something no one can take away from us, whatever happens, because we actually lived those nights."

Now at Burnley after his summer 2025 move, Walker is adamant those memories will stay part of his career. He was out on the pitch when every one of those triumphs was earned.

His haul includes the Champions League, won in 2023, alongside a string of domestic honours.

Walker: we want to be remembered as those who won the titles the right way

Talking about the case with his old City team-mates still makes him uneasy.

"It is a subject we would perhaps prefer not to talk about, because we want people to remember us as those who won these titles, and that we won them the right way," he said.

City continue to maintain their innocence. The club has also lodged an appeal against the decision issued by the independent panel tasked by the Premier League with examining the case.