KV Oostende sack Ondoa for organising party during Covid-19 lockdown

The Cameroon international has been fired by De Kustboys after he ignored the Belgian government’s order amid the coronavirus pandemic

Fabrice Ondoa has been fired by KV Oostende having “violated all corona measures” in amid allegations he organised a party during the lockdown.

The 24-year-old international joined De Kustboys on a four-year contract from B in 2018.

According to a statement released by the Belgium top-flight side, ten of Ondoa’s guests violated all Covid-19 procedures, while they “verbally harassed” the police who were called up to call them to order.

"During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Ostend police were called up because of noise nuisance in the apartment building of Fabrice Ondoa in the Koningsstraat,” Oostende wrote on their website.

"It turned out to be a lockdown party in which ten people violated all corona measures.

"When the police arrived, they were also verbally harassed by the revellers and 11 police reports were drawn up."

In his response on social media, the goalkeeper denied holding a party while expressing his dissatisfaction with how the club handled the situation.

"I just heard the news this [Tuesday] afternoon in an e-mail almost at the same time as the press," he wrote on Twitter.

"They are taking such a serious decision without even bothering to hear me. I just got a letter from their lawyer. It's scandalous!

"If they had bothered to invite me to explain, they would have understood that I have done nothing wrong. I have not organized anything at all and it sure wasn't a lockdown party."

In the same vein, Oostende president Gauthier Ganaye said the behaviour of the former goalkeeper was irresponsible.

"As a football club, we cannot tolerate such selfish and irresponsible behaviour," said Ganaye.

"We are relieved that we have not had any Covid contamination so far and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

"That is why we always remind our players of their duties and they also assume their responsibility.

"KVO as a club is above the individual and given the seriousness of these facts, we, therefore, feel compelled to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa."

Since his move to the Versluys Arena, the 2017 winner has played second fiddle to former Belgium youth international Guillaume Hubert.