Kudus and Ajax saved at the death in PSV Eredivisie showdown

The Ghanaian and his side fought to register a late equaliser on Sunday’s matchday 24 tie against their rivals

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in action as Dusan Tadic’s late penalty helped Ajax snatch a 1-1 draw in their Eredivisie clash away to PSV on Sunday.

The Black Star, on his third league appearance since returning from a spell on the sidelines, saw 38 minutes of play in the matchday 24 away fixture at Philips Stadion.

Club-mate and Cote d'Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller lasted for the entire duration of the game.

Eran Zahavi put the home side in the lead in the 39th minute, sending his side into the break with the advantage.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag threw on Kudus for Edson Alvarez three minutes prior to the hour-mark in their desperate search for an equaliser.

PSV held their own and looked headed for a famous victory in the rivalry clash before Davy Klaassen’s late shot struck the hand of opposition defender Denzel Dumfries, an incident spotted by referee Danny Desmond Makkelie, who wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Captain Tadic stepped up and neatly converted from 12 yards to draw the Lancers level in the second minute of injury time.

Ajax, with a game in hand, still maintain their position atop the Eredivisie standings, with 10 rounds of matches to go.

Kudus has so far made seven league appearances for Ajax, starting in four of the games, since joining the club on a five-year deal in July last year. He has twice been on the score sheet, in addition to assisting three goals for Ten Hag’s side.

The 20-year-old’s time with the Lancers has been heavily disrupted by injuries, culminating in his limited number of appearances for the club.

On his Champions League debut against Liverpool last October, the Ghanaian suffered a meniscus injury, forcing him out of action for three months.

Article continues below

During his comeback against PSV in January, he suffered a relapse, heading back to the treatment room until earlier this month when he returned as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over Heracles.

On his last league outing coming into Sunday’s rivalry clash, he found the back of the net in what ended in a 4-2 triumph over Sparta Rotterdam.

He will be eyeing another appearance when Ajax face Heerenveen in the Dutch Cup on Wednesday.