Kramer in disbelief: 'What kind of nonsense is that? That must always happen at Feyenoord!'

Michiel Kramer is astonished that Dévy Rigaux does not see Feyenoord as title contenders. According to the former Rotterdam club striker, his old side must always challenge for the championship.

"We never spoke out loud about the championship," Rigaux said to ESPN, which discussed the recent transfer window with Feyenoord's technical director and looked ahead to the rest of the season.

For Kramer, that line is completely unacceptable. "What kind of nonsense is that? With Feyenoord, you always have to be competing for the championship," the retired striker writes in his column for 1908.nl.

Kramer also heard Rigaux explain that "financial room had to be created" at Feyenoord. "Okay, then you should have let Read go for 30 million and now Hadj Moussa for 37.5 million. You consciously do not do that, because I think you want to finish as high as possible."

The former Feyenoord forward questions what the policy at De Kuip actually is. "Is it about creating financial room? Or do we want to compete for the championship, keep your key players and go as far as possible in the cup and in Europe?"

He then turns back to Rigaux's comments. "Then I hear our technical director say that it was never stated that we were going to compete for the championship. That we want to close the gap to PSV. What kind of nonsense is that? With Feyenoord, you always have to be competing for the championship," Kramer says, stunned by Rigaux's level of ambition.

"You are simply obliged to do that by your standing, because you are Feyenoord. Regardless of which players are there and which players you have bought," Kramer concludes in his analysis of the technical policy in Rotterdam.