Hans Kraay junior loved what he saw from Julian Brandt on Saturday. The ESPN analyst and reporter even asked the editorial team at Goedemorgen Eredivisie for footage of the German's superb goal against Fortuna Sittard.

Brandt brought down a clearance on his chest before smashing a drop-kick in from the edge of the box. It was Ajax's 0-1, and they went on to seal an impressive 1-5 win in South Limburg.

At 23:30 on Saturday, Kraay rang the editorial staff of the morning programme to ask for the Brandt footage. ''I had to call Frank Nagel for a moment. My weekend is good again now. I no longer care what happens.''

Then the enthusiastic Kraay broke down Brandt's finish. ''There is nothing wild about him. Nor is it at a hundred kilometres per hour. He brings the ball down on his chest and shoots with his left, even though he is right-footed. It is done so controlled and technically. I think he knows exactly what he is doing.''

Off the pitch, Kraay is just as impressed by Brandt's attitude. ''Afterwards I see him standing there with our colleague Cristian Willaert. He was not satisfied with himself. I think that's brilliant!''

For his part, Brandt kept his reaction in check after that fine goal against Fortuna. ''I still wasn't very happy with my game and had a few sloppy passes. I wasn't happy and this was more a moment to show my feelings rather than run around and celebrate it with everyone. In any case, I'm not really the type to celebrate extensively.''

The midfielder urged his team-mates to cut out the little sloppy moments in their game. ''Today it went well. But in the next match you might concede more goals. Then it all becomes a lot more difficult.''