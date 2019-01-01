KP Boateng opens Fiorentina goal account in seven-goal thriller

The Ghana star came off the bench to score his first goal for the Viola in his debut Serie A appearance at the Stadio Artemio Franchi

Kevin-Prince Boateng got off the mark as bowed to a 4-3 defeat to in Saturday's opening fixture.

Boateng who joined the Florence-based outfit on a two-year deal this summer, replaced Duan Vlahovic in the 61st minute to make his league debut for Vincenzo Montella's side.

The 32-year-old made an instant impact following his introduction and drew Fiorentina levelled with his maiden strike in the 65th minute.

His effort was not enough to earn the hosts a point at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Lorenzo Insigne bagged his brace two minutes later.

and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was in action for the entire duration of the encounter while his teammate Faozui Ghoulam came on as a 71st-minute substitute.

Fiorentina will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat when they visit for the next Serie A fixture on September 1 while Napoli will battle reigning champions next Saturday.