Koulibaly: 'Angry' Napoli keen to show 'true quality' vs. Arsenal

The Senegal defender scored an own goal in the first leg, but he and his teammates are keen to flip the script in Italy

are 'angry' with their performance in the first leg of their quarter-final clash against , and Kalidou Koulibaly assured they are ready to 'show our true quality' in Thursday's reverse fixture.

Aaron Ramsey's strike and an own goal by the in-demand defender condemned Carlo Ancelotti's men to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates last week.

Fully aware of the amount of work to do in Naples for a chance to progress to the semis, Koulibaly - who bounced back from last week's dismal showing with a brace in win at the weekend - has stated their preparedness for the decisive clash.

“We’re angry about the performance in London,” Koulibaly told club website.

“We know we messed up and we’re aware we didn’t show our true quality. We want to do so in the return leg.

“There’s still a chance we’ll go through if we play as we can do, at the height of our ability. It’s still open. We need to be aggressive and put pressure on Arsenal. We’ll be ready on Thursday.”

The defender is set for his 31st appearance of the season against Unai Emery's men. He has been a mainstay of Ancelotti's set-up.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly’s have been drawn into Group C at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Teranga Lions will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.