Borussia Dortmund claimed an important win on Champions League matchday 4. At home, Dortmund beat Real Betis from Seville 2:1 (0:0) to move to nine points in the league phase. Fabio Silva put Dortmund ahead (49.), before substitute Aitor Ruibal (67.) equalised for the Spaniards. Shortly afterwards, Konstantinos Karetsas, who had come on for the injured Serhou Guirassy, made it 2:1 (72.). Here are the ratings and individual assessments of the BVB players.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Gregor Kobel

The Swiss goalkeeper had virtually nothing to do in the first half. Ortiz tested him in the 66th minute, but Kobel came quickly off his line and did well to keep out the shot. He could do nothing about the equaliser shortly afterwards. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Waldemar Anton

With Joane Gadou absent, Anton played on the right of the back three. The change did nothing to disrupt his good form. The international snuffed out numerous attacks and opponents rarely beat him. On the ball, though, he made one or two minor errors. One came before the equaliser, when he lost possession and left Dortmund outnumbered at the back. Earlier, Anton had helped create the opener, playing the ball out to Ryerson on the right near the penalty area. Ryerson then set up the goal. Rating: 2.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck's diagonal ball created Dortmund's early chance for Guirassy (3.). He did the same before Svensson's big chance in the 21st minute. His passing stood out: he completed an impressive ten line-breaking passes in the first half and did not lose a single one of his five duels throughout the match. A good performance. Rating: 2.5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Ramy Bensebaini

At both ends, the Algerian put in a decent display. No major mistakes, no major highlights. Rating: 3.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Julian Ryerson

Back in the starting line-up, the Norwegian contributed to several attacking moves. Guirassy could not direct his good low cross on target in the third minute. Eighteen minutes later, Ryerson created Svensson's big chance with another low delivery. He also helped make the opener: his low pass found the unmarked Bellingham, whose shot goalkeeper Valles saved well before Silva tapped in to give Dortmund the lead. In the 70th minute, Ryerson's pinpoint cross gave Bellingham a big headed chance. He made an impressive seven recoveries, too. Rating: 2.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Joey Veerman

In a short time, the Dutchman has become perhaps the most important part of BVB's build-up play, which had so often been sluggish and short of ideas. Veerman again looked extremely secure in possession and resisted the press. Apart from two admittedly serious exceptions, he passed with exceptional intelligence and composure. His team-mates looked for him often, and he had the most touches. He also made numerous recoveries. Rating: 2.5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha, who has been out of form for some time, produced one of his better performances this season. He won all seven of his duels and repeatedly accelerated forward to drive attacks on. His shot from 20 metres went wide to the right (15.). Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Daniel Svensson

From promising positions on the left, the Swede often saw his crosses blocked. Svensson had BVB's best chance up to that point in the 21st minute. Ryerson's delivery was difficult to meet, but he should still have scored from close range. Less conspicuous after the break, he remained solid. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Jobe Bellingham

Playing behind the forwards again, Bellingham lacked the dominance on the ball he had shown against Bayern last weekend. Like many of his team-mates, he made several technical errors. In the 14th minute, his outside-of-the-boot pass back to Anton went completely wrong. Betis counter-attacked and scored to make it 1:0, but an offside decision ruled out the goal. Bellingham played a crucial part in Dortmund's opener, though, with Silva turning in his shot after Valles saved it. In the 70th minute, he headed towards goal from close range, but the Betis goalkeeper again made a fine save. Bellingham worked his way into the match through sheer effort. Rating: 2.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Fabio Silva

Another chance to start put the Portuguese on the pitch, and Guirassy's injury left him as the lone striker. Silva covered a lot of ground, switched positions and often made himself available for a pass. For his goal, he was where a striker needed to be, tapping into an empty net. He also played a decisive part in the winner, dropping deep, carrying the ball forward and setting up Karetsas. Rating: 2.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Serhou Guirassy

Ryerson's early delivery gave Guirassy a chance, but the striker failed to make proper contact (3.). After a little over half an hour, he went down holding his thigh and could not continue. Rating: 3.5.

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BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Substitutes

Konstantinos Karetsas (from 34.): Replaced the injured Guirassy and took up a position on the right of the attack. The Greek showed repeatedly how important his technical ability and creativity are, and could yet become, for BVB. Crucially, he kept playing immediately before the opener despite appealing for a foul against him. Shortly afterwards, goalkeeper Valles saved his shot. Valles could do nothing to stop Karetsas making it 2:1, however. An excellent first touch created an element of surprise, and the Greek struck with his left foot through a crowd of players. Rating: 2.

Maximilian Beier (from 74.): Replaced Ryerson and helped out defensively with plenty of off-the-ball running. He had no attacking moments. No rating.

Carney Chukwuemeka (from 75.): Replaced Nmecha. No rating.

Joane Gadou (from 75.): Came on for Bensebaini. Gadou had plenty to do straight away and was largely solid. No rating.

Ethan Nwaneri (from 90.+1): Replaced Silva and helped see out the win. No rating.