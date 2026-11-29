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Bayern Munich's injury list keeps growing. Konrad Laimer is unlikely to play again this year.

Bayern announced on Sunday that Laimer had suffered a "tendon dislocation injury in his right ankle" in the goalless draw with Hamburg and needs surgery. According to tz/Münchner Merkur, he will be out for at least three months.

Laimer replaced the ineffective Lennart Karls in the 52nd minute in Hamburg, but a blow to his foot left him in severe pain and forced him off in the 87th minute.

Coach Vincent Kompany had feared the worst after the game. "It doesn't look good," the Belgian said when asked about Laimer's condition.

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Syndesmosis ligament tears for Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala's torn muscle fibre and Manuel Neuer's tendon injury have already hit Bayern. Laimer's lengthy absence is another bitter blow in an autumn to forget.

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Bayern are also without Alphonso Davies (torn muscle fibre), Michael Olise (bruise) and Serge Gnabry (muscle injury). All three could return to the squad for the upcoming DFB Cup match against Hertha BSC. Gnabry and Davies, at least, returned to team training last week.

The injuries have sent Bayern into a minor dip in form. Their 0-0 draw in Hamburg made it three games without a win. In midweek, they suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Lille in the Champions League. A few days before that, Bayern drew 1-1 at home to Cologne, surrendering top spot to Borussia Dortmund and losing star striker Kane to a serious injury for at least three months.

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Musiala debate adds to Bayern's concerns

That evening, the simmering debate about Musiala's neurological dysfunction also escalated. Supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky he had serious doubts Musiala would ever return to his previous level. He also raised the possibility of changing his contract, all but demanding it if that proved to be the case.

Musiala signed a long-term contract extension with Bayern in February 2025, becoming the club's highest earner on a reported new base salary of €25 million. Injuries and health setbacks have repeatedly troubled him since.

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A severe fibula fracture and ankle dislocation at the Club World Cup in summer 2025 marked the start of the distressing injury ordeal that continues to this day.