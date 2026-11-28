Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al Ahly no longer have the luxury of wasting more time. A side used to standing on the podium now find themselves needing to recapture their spark quickly and turn the page on the difficult spell they have been through recently, as their supporters hope for a return to winning ways and performances worthy of the club's name and history.

Advertisement

Sami Komsan made his first appearance as Al Ahly head coach to preview the meeting with Angola's Primeiro de Agosto, and his message about the road ahead was clear. Al Ahly's character, he insisted, will remain the key to overcoming the current circumstances. Captain Mohamed El Shenawy, meanwhile, pledged to give everything to get the side back on their usual path and bring joy to the fans.

The pair were speaking at the press conference held today ahead of tomorrow's clash with Primeiro de Agosto, which opens Al Ahly's group-stage campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Komsan opened by offering his condolences to the victims of the Ring Road accident. He wished the injured a swift recovery and stressed Al Ahly's solidarity with the victims' families at this painful time.

He then turned to the exceptional bond between Al Ahly and their fans. For the club's supporters, he stressed, football goes beyond matches and results. He said: "For Al Ahly fans, football is more than just 90 minutes. We know full well the value of our supporters, and we will do everything we can through the character of Al Ahly. We will fight until the last second to achieve the best results."

Advertisement Advertisement

Everyone who works at the club needs backing at this stage, Komsan said. Taking charge of Al Ahly is a great honour for anyone, and he views the job as a responsibility that demands every ounce of effort to achieve the club's goals.

Related Topics

Next matches AHL CAF Confederations Cup 11:00 PRA

He added: "We have to support everyone who plays for Al Ahly. For anyone given the responsibility of coaching Al Ahly, it is a great honour, and we will work to achieve these goals."

Al Ahly's character has always been, and will remain, the secret of their success, the coach insisted. He expressed great confidence in his players' ability, ambition and drive to get through the current phase and satisfy the fans with the best results across all competitions.

Advertisement

Al Ahly always deserve a position befitting their history, he explained. He's confident the team can recover their usual level, pointing to the character the players showed in big matches against global clubs, Real Madrid above all.

Al Ahly had shown real strength of character against the world's biggest teams before, he said, and the coaching staff want to restore it so the team return to the image their fans are used to seeing.

Advertisement

Gratitude to Arab Contractors as Komsan says: Al Ahly made me who I am

Komsan also thanked the officials at Arab Contractors for the backing he received during his previous spell there, and said he had made a point of applying the principles and experience he gained at Al Ahly.

He accepts any role the club give him, he said, because he owes Al Ahly a great deal. And he's confident he can give everything he has to deliver victories.

Advertisement

The work ahead won't fall on the coaching staff alone, Komsan explained. Everyone must pull together, with the players bearing the greater share of responsibility on the pitch as the ones tasked with turning tactical ideas into performances and results.

The coaching staff will play their part, he added, but the players cannot fall short in any detail. Al Ahly are used to competing for titles, and their fans accept nothing less than standing on the podium.

Advertisement

That constant thirst for trophies among the supporters is one of the most important traits behind the club's success throughout their history, he stressed, and it places a double responsibility on everyone to return to winning ways.

Komsan warned of the strength of Primeiro de Agosto. The Angolan side are well organised, have notable technical qualities and boast players capable of posing a threat in every position.

Advertisement

He admitted the game will be difficult, but insisted the coaching staff aren't worried. They have prepared for the match in every respect, technically, physically and mentally, and recognise the importance of a strong start in the group stage.

The pressure that comes with the Al Ahly name is nothing new, he pointed out. It's part of working at a club who are always expected to achieve the best and compete for every title.

Advertisement

Komsan signed off by expressing confidence in the fans, whose support he considers one of the most important secrets of Al Ahly's success. The players and coaching staff, he stressed, appreciate the role the supporters play in all circumstances.

El Shenawy: We take responsibility and we will put Al Ahly back on track

Al Ahly captain Mohamed El Shenawy also opened the press conference by offering his condolences to the victims of the Ring Road accident and stressing the entire club's solidarity with the victims' families. He then moved on to the team's preparations for the African fixture.

Advertisement

The goalkeeper had a reassuring message for the fans. He pledged to give everything to get the team back on their usual path and overcome the difficult circumstances they have faced in recent times.

El Shenawy said: "We promise everyone that we will work to get the team back on their usual path, and we have great confidence that we are capable of getting through this phase."

Advertisement

The recent period hadn't been easy, the captain admitted, given the changes the team have gone through. The players had talked among themselves about the need to recover the standard the club are known for in all competitions.

Everyone knows the scale of the responsibility on their shoulders, he stressed, and the players will give everything they have on the pitch to produce the best performance and win matches. The fans understand the nature of the current phase, he noted, which only strengthens the team's determination to make them happy.

Advertisement

Al Ahly go into the Primeiro de Agosto match with big ambitions, El Shenawy insisted, despite the experience and titles the players already have. Past achievements don't mean they can stop working. They demand that the squad keep striving for more trophies.

Playing at Al Ahly's ground in front of their own fans is an extra incentive, he added. The players are counting heavily on the supporters' backing while working to carry out the coaching staff's instructions and apply their ideas on the pitch.

Advertisement

The team prepare for every match as a separate challenge, the captain concluded. The focus is entirely on Primeiro de Agosto, with no distraction from any other calculations, and there is great determination to deliver a standout performance that reflects Al Ahly's spirit and character.