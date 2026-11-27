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Bayern Munich have suffered a fresh blow after Jamal Musiala picked up an injury to the muscles in his right thigh, just days after returning to action. The setback has renewed concerns over his ability to regain full fitness, amid controversy within the club over recent public comments by officials about the player's situation and future.

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Bayern confirmed on Friday that medical tests had revealed a muscle injury in the player's right thigh. He'll miss matches until further notice, and the club have given no date for his return.

However, Sky Sport Germany reported that he's expected to be out for between four and six weeks, with fears it could be even longer. There's reason for caution: the initial estimate for his previous injury was four weeks, but he ended up sidelined for around eight.

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Bayern officials met the player's representatives at the club's headquarters earlier this week, the German broadcaster says, aiming to ease tensions and restore calm to the relationship. Both sides agreed to deal with matters away from public statements.

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Now the new injury has raised fresh questions over how ready the player is and how much time he needs to recover fully.

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His previous setback, also a muscle injury in his right thigh, came during the warm-up before Germany's match against the Netherlands on 24 September and kept him out for almost two months. He returned in the 1-1 draw with Cologne on 20 November, then came off the bench in the 76th minute of last Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat to French side Lille.

According to Sky, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had reservations about using Musiala against Lille. He passed on his concerns to the player personally, urging him not to take any risks.

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The Germany international insisted on playing anyway. With the squad stretched by absentees and controversy swirling around him, he wanted to help the team.

The report adds that Musiala had put himself under heavy pressure because of the crisis, and that more rest might have prevented the new injury.

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Senior Bayern Munich officials, including Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, had recently spoken about Musiala's contract and whether he can return to the highest level.

Those comments angered some of his team-mates. Joshua Kimmich went further, criticising the public airing of the issue as unacceptable and out of keeping with Bayern's traditions.

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Musiala has faced a complex physical battle since the serious injury he suffered at the 2025 Club World Cup, which ruled him out of a large part of last season.

He also revealed in August that he suffers from a neurological disorder, after experiencing episodes of loss of consciousness.

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After their latest meeting with Musiala's representatives, Bayern Munich stressed that the player's health is the priority and that he'll receive full support during his recovery.