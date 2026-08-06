Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
VINCENT KOMPANY BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images

Translated by

Kompany responds firmly to rumours about Olise: it is none of your business

Transfers
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany
M. Olise
Real Madrid
Germany
Belgium
France
Spain

The Belgian coach comments on the possibility of his star's departure

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has addressed the rumours over the future of French winger Michael Olise, sparked by a string of dazzling displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Olise lit up the tournament with a record seven assists, driving France to a fourth-place finish.

Several reports have flagged Real Madrid as the frontrunners for his signature, with the Spanish giants pushing to land him during the current summer window.

Asked about a possible exit at a press conference on Thursday, Kompany was blunt: "This matter has never been raised with me."

The Belgian faced questions too about the child support dispute involving Olise's daughter and his former girlfriend Fatma Zonbrisher. He shut that line down, as reported by "Foot Mercato": "Private life remains private. It is none of your business. He is now on holiday and he deserves it."

Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Club Friendlies
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL

Olise was one of Bayern's standout performers last season. He powered the Bavarians to a domestic treble and a Champions League semi-final.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google