Kolkata Derby: Who can be the gamechangers for ATK Mohun Bagan against East Bengal?

The temperatures are starting to soar in Kolkata, as ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal gear up to face each other on Saturday in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter. Even though the match will be played in an empty stadium more than a thousand miles away from the city of joy, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa, there is a tangible enthusiasm amongst the fan groups.

The Mariners have got off to a bright start to their campaign as they brushed aside Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their inaugural game. They looked in control throughout the match and never allowed Kerala Blasters to get a foothold in the match for a prolonged period. However, in a derby of this magnitude, it is often seen that more than the current form it is those 90 minutes that make all the difference. So Antonio Habas' troops cannot afford to take the match lightly, even though East Bengal were held by Jamshedpur FC.

Bagan have one of the strongest sides, at least on paper, in ISL. However, if the green and maroon brigade are to get the three points, they will want a good performance from these three players, who can tilt the game in Bagan's favour at any time.

Hugo Boumous

The attacking midfielder is definitely one of the finest additions to their squad. ATK Mohun Bagan had to pay a hefty transfer fee to Mumbai City FC for his services and so far he has been worth every penny. Although he joined his mates a bit late in Goa, his performance in the first match against Blasters has shown that he has hit the ground running. There were no signs of rustiness, split open the defense on numerous occasions, scored twice, and created three chances. Against East Bengal, he will be one of the primary weapons of Habas in attack. His guile and ball control gives him the edge over defenders and since Habas gives him the freedom to oscillate in the attacking third it becomes more difficult to mark him. If the Moroccan is on song on Saturday, the bragging rights might be won by the Mariners.

Roy Krishna

The Fijian striker continues to be one of the best players in the league. While there are little doubts over his goal-scoring skills, his work rate sets him apart as he frequently drops down to get more involved in gameplay. His partnership with Boumous has started to blossom and if they continue to play in tandem on Saturday, the East Bengal backline will be tested to the hilt. He has already opened his scoring account in this edition and it would not be surprising if he adds a couple more as he pierced the net twice against the Red and Golds in the previous campaign.

Liston Colaco

The winger had a brilliant outing against Kerala Blasters. He was a livewire on the left flank and handed a tough time to Harmanjot Khabra. He ran at defenders with pace and linked up brilliantly with Krishna and Boumous. He looked confident with the ball at his feet and his stunning strike from just inside the box was the icing on the cake. Colaco was criticised for not being clinical enough and the goal would definitely be a morale booster for him before the derby. East Bengal's Mohammad Rafique must remain on his toes as if the youngster turns on his afterburners, he will be difficult to stop.