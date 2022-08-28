How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Both Kolkata giants are chasing their first win in the Durand Cup 2022

The Kolkata derby returns to the City of Joy as East Bengal meet ATK Mohun Bagan in a Durand Cup 2022 group game at the Salt Lake stadium, on Sunday.

Having endured a goalless draw each against Indian Navy and Rajasthan United, Stephen Constantine's men are yet to score a goal in the competition so far, though some credit goes to goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for blocking a penalty in the last outing against Rajasthan while not making the best of their fair share of chan.

On the other hand, licking their wounds after a dramatic 2-3 loss that Juan Ferrando's men suffered at the hands of Rajasthan United despite the likes of Florentin Pogba and Ashique Kuruniyan among the new signings, Liston Colaco's strike against Mumbai City was only worth a point as the game finished 1-1.

With East Bengal looking for their first win over their arch-rivals in six games, you have GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan date and kick-off time

Game: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date: August 28, 2022 Kick-off: 6pm IST

How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV and live stream online

The Sports18 network has the rights to show Durand Cup 2022 matches in India. Matches will be available for live streaming on Voot and JioTV.

TV Channel (English) TV Channel (Hindi) Live Streaming Sports18 - 1 SD Sports18 Khel Voot, JioTV

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Constantine has made a few changes in the last two games but it has been reported that the likes of VP Suhair and Ankit Mukherjee who started on both occasions are doubtful for this tie, while Cleitan Silva is yet to make it to the matchday squad after few full training sessions with his new team.

Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez and Brazilian forward Eliandro were named on the bench against Rajasthan with the latter offered a few minutes, as Cyprus national team defender Charalambos Kyriakou was included in the XI and should start again. Alex Lima is expected to be the creative link alongside Amarjit Kiyam.

As for the Mariners, Ferrando has a fully fit squad to choose from as Australian defender Brendan Hamill has also begun training with the team and may have a role to play.

Hat-trick hero in the last derby meeting, Kiyan Nassiri is to shoulder the scoring responsibilities with Liston Colaco. Ashique Kuruniyan scored on his club debut among the attacking contingent that also consists of Hugo Boumous, with Carl McHugh and Joni Kauko pulling the strings in midfield.