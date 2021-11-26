Kolkata derby: How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2021-22 ISL from India?

This season's Kolkata derby comes early as East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday.

A new look Red and Golds side under new coach Manolo Diaz would not be too disappointed with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur where East Bengal had their moments.

The Mariners, meanwhile, put on an overall solid show in their 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters in the season opener, though Antonio Habas did admit that his side needs to improve defensively.

The derby, though early in the season, should make for interesting viewing. Here's how to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the 2021-22 ISL.

What time does the Kolkata derby between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan start?

Game East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Saturday, November 27 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team news & key stats

Among the players to catch the eye in the match against Jamshedpur, East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic looked a confident player, with a willingness to take on defenders. He will be looking to score his first goal on Indian soil after contributing an assist in the 1-1 draw.

Red and Golds' skipper Arindam Bhattacharya pulled off splendid saves in the match and is set to face his former side, while defender Franjo Prce fared well at the back and scored from a set-piece as well.

The likes of Bikash Jairu, Tomislav Mrcela and Mohammad Rafique among other options also looked to gel well, while players like Amarjit Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Amir Dervišević et all capable of delivering under pressure.

For Bagan, Tiri was not deemed fit for the opener but Bagan has a very strong squad from last season further strengthened by the likes of Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko, with both making a positive impact in their season opener, especially the Frenchman who scored a brace and was involved in almost every other attacking move.

Amrinder Singh, with his experience, has replaced Arindam in goal. Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh and Subhasish Bose are expected to remain the preferred back four.

In attack, Roy Krishna has continued scoring where he left off last season and is joined by Liston Colaco who was among the goals in the last game.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

ATK Mohun Bagan won both their matches against SC East Bengal during the last season of the Indian Super League, scoring five and conceding just one goal during these matches.

SC East Bengal are winless in their last five matches in the Indian Super League (D2 L3), their last win in the league came against Jamshedpur FC on February 7 earlier this year.

Only against SC East Bengal does ATK Mohun Bagan manager Antonio Lopez Habas maintain a 100% win record in the Indian Super League (P2 W2).

No Indian player had more touches in the opposition box on Matchday 1 of the 2021/22 ISL season than ATK Mohun Bagan’s Liston Colaco (seven), one of these resulted in a goal.

Based on the “Opta’s Expected Goals” model, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Hugo Boumous is the player with the best difference between expected goals (+0.1) and actual goals scored (two) in the current ISL campaign after the end of MD1 (+1.9).

For any player to have attempted a minimum of 50 shots in the Indian Super League since the beginning of 2019/20 season, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna has the second best shot conversion rate (31%) in the tournament. He has scored 30 goals from 97 attempted shots during this period.

(Stats Courtesy: Opta Jeev)



