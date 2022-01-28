Kolkata derby: How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the 2021-22 ISL from India?

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to keep their 100 percent record against East Bengal in the Kolkata derby as the two arch-rivals meet in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda stadium, on Saturday.

The Mariners need to make the best of their games in hand in order to rekindle their top four chances while Mario Rivera will want to lead the Red and Golds to only their second win of the campaign with the bottom side running out of games to salvage their season.

The derby, though early in the season, should make for interesting viewing. Here's how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal in the 2021-22 ISL.

What time does the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal start?

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Date Saturday, January 29 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Team news & key stats

Bagan's only two defeats of the season were before the club parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas. Since then, under Ferrando, the club has drawn and won two games each.

Sandesh Jhingan should start in the high intensity clash as Tiri is set to make his 100th ISL appearance.

The good news for Rivera's men is the return of Antonio Perosevic. Marcelo Ribeiro had also come off the bench in the game against Hyderabad on Monday which ended in a 4-0 defeat.

With just 9 points after 13 games, East Bengal's only have an outside chance of qualifying for the play-offs. But pride will be the order of the day against their arch-rivals.

A lot will be expected from the Indian contingent of the club, especially the likes of Mahesh Singh and Hira Mondal who will be expected to slot back in the XI alongside Franjo Prce.

Key Stats:

ATK Mohun Bagan won all their three matches against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, they have scored eight and conceded just one goal in all these matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan are unbeaten in their last six matches (W2 D4), they have never remained unbeaten in more matches since they made their debut in this tournament.

SC East Bengal have just one win in their last 17 matches in the Indian Super League (D7 L9), this lone win came against FC Goa on January 19 (2-1).

ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer Juan Ferrando is yet to record a loss against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League having played three games against the Red and Gold Brigade whilst at the helm of FC Goa winning one and drawing two; this happens to be the first Kolkata derby for the Spanish manager.

SC East Bengal are the team who are yet to gain points from losing positions in the current edition of the Indian Super League (0).

ATK Mohun Bagan have a shot conversion rate of 21 in this season of the Indian Super League, the best rate for any team; 20 of their 95 shots have found the back of the net.

(Stats Courtesy: Opta Jeev)



