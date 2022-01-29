'We had the chance to win' - East Bengal's Mario Rivera reacts to derby defeat

East Bengal lost their lead and the Kolkata derby to ATK Mohun Bagan who emerged 3-1 victors in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.

Darren Sidoel (56') put the Red and Golds in front but the Mariners replied with a hat-trick by youngster Kiyan Nassiri who came off the bench to score a hat-trick (64', 90+3', 90+4').

What Mario Rivera had to say?

"It's always a disappointment after losing a derby but we have to be proud of our players. They fought and we could win the match. We played the match the way we wanted. We had an injury (Ankit Mukherjee) and we had (Amarjit Kiyam) the only option to change in defence," the 44-year-old reflected.

Kiyan Nassiri's introduction changed the course of the game in favour of the Mariners after East Bengal had taken the lead.

"We wanted to protect our lead but they drew very fast and we didn't have time to adjust to their changes. If we got some time between our goal and the equaliser, it could have been a different match."

Congratulations in order

Irony had the last laugh as Kiyan, for a a son of East Bengal legend Jamshid, was the hero for the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata.

However, Rivera further revered, "We have to be proud and say congrats to them (ATKMB) because the match was incredible.

Amrinder Singh saved an attempt by Terina Hnamte and Hira Mondal pulled off a goalline save against Liston Colaco's shot before Bagan took the lead.

"The match in the second half was a little open and we had the chance to win. We had a clear chance to score. If the game is open and you want to win, sometimes to concede a chance. We couldn't stop this situation," the East Bengal coach signed out.





