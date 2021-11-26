ATK Mohun Bagan Antonio Habas has no complaints about his team not scoring in the second half of the 3-0 win over East Bengal in Saturday's Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL).

All goals were scored in the first half through Roy Krishna (12'), Manvir Singh (14') and Liston Colaco (23')

What Habas had to say?

The game initially looked to be poised to be played on equal footing, but only until Bagan scored the opener.



"We had to get the organisation right and only then demonstrate our individual qualities. I am very happy with the result and the performance of the team," Habas remarked over the game plan.

Despite the many dropped chances in the second half, the Mariners boss insisted that he was not disappointed with his players.



"We pressed a lot in the first 40 minutes and after that it was logical that the team relaxed because the score was 3-0 with a lot of possibilities to score. I don't have any complaints about my players today. I am very happy with the score," he said.

Importance of the clean sheet

Habas admitted that maintaining a clean sheet was among his priorities, especially after conceding twice against Kerala Blasters in their season opener.

"Six points in two matches is good for us and a good goal difference is also important.



"Besides three points, it was very important that we don't concede today because we won the last match 4-2 where the opponent scored two which is not good for us," he reasoned.