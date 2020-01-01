Koke explains how he'd try to convince Messi to sign for Atletico Madrid

The Spain midfielder is preparing for the Madrid derby, and is hopeful that it can be a great season for the club

Koke has spoken about how he would love to persuade Lionel Messi to join from , but admitted it would be difficult “for him to get out of there.”

The midfielder is currently preparing for the Madrid derby, with his side in the position of Liga title favourites on account of the six-point advantage they have over - with a further six back to Barca.

and make up an unusual top three in , in recent seasons at least, with Atletico leading the way following an unbeaten start to the campaign.

More teams

Real entertain Atleti on Saturday, and Koke spoke to As about how his side will travel across the city without any fear.

“It's an exciting game,” Koke said. “It's a day that you always mark on the calendar and you face it with enthusiasm and aim to do things well. It's really special and we hope that things go well for us to win it.”

Koke was asked about Messi’s situation at Barca, with the superstar in the final year of his contract and possibly heading for the exit door after coming close to leaving earlier this year.

There will be no shortage of teams in the hunt should Messi decide to leave Camp Nou, and Koke would be making sure his club make a suitable pitch to the international.

“It's difficult,” Koke said . “Leo has made his career in Barcelona, ​​it will be difficult for him to get out of there.

“But why not at Atleti? Sometimes talking with friends we laugh a lot and ask ourselves: How would you convince Messi to come to Atletico?”

Koke believes Atletico would struggle to finance a salary package for Messi, but feels their trump card is that the team are on the up and challenging for honours.

Article continues below

“Economically it is difficult because you cannot pay the salary that he earns in Barcelona,” he said. “You never know. Players often measure ourselves by the hunger to win things and things that clubs have not been able to win.”

Atletico have a potential ace in the pack in the shape of Luis Suarez, who is a close friend of Messi and made the move to the Spanish capital from Barca earlier this year.

"Maybe Suarez can convince him,” he said. “It's football, we have a great squad, the players we have are spectacular and hopefully it will be a great year in the for Atleti.”