France's Kingsley Coman has handed one of Al-Nassr's jewels a golden opportunity during the club's training camp in Portugal, as "Al-Alami" prepare for the new 2026-2027 season.

Al-Nassr face Spanish third-division side Mérida today, Tuesday, in their second friendly of the overseas camp in Portugal before the campaign begins.

According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Anzi, the French winger will sit this one out. Coman has been feeling some pain since featuring in the last match against Benfica's reserve team.

His absence has opened the door for Abdulrahman Sufyani. Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou has decided to hand the emerging player a starting role in Coman's place.

That start represents a golden opportunity for Sufyani, one of the most prominent rising talents at Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal tried to snatch him earlier, only for "Al-Alami" to tie him down to a new contract.

Mérida are the second opponents of the overseas camp. Al-Nassr lost the opener 2-1 to Benfica's reserve team.

Two further friendlies await "Al-Alami" in Portugal. They face Portugal's Estrela Amadora on 1 August before wrapping up the camp against Spain's Almería on the 4th of the same month.

Under Postecoglou, Al-Nassr are looking to defend the Saudi league title they claimed alongside former Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, ending a seven-year wait.

"Al-Alami" also return to the AFC Champions League Elite after missing it last season, when they instead took part in the second-tier tournament and reached the final, losing to Japan's Gamba Osaka.