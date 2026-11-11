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It seems that Jürgen Klopp, the Germany head coach, has settled on the shape of his strikers' pecking order in his plans, but the choice between the available names carries striking surprises, especially as topping the list of Bundesliga top scorers has not given its holder an advantage in the race to secure a starting place with the Germany side.

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According to a report by the newspaper "Sport Bild", Kai Havertz tops Klopp's list of preferred forwards. He keeps his place as the first-choice option with little real competition. The 27-year-old filled the same role under the previous coach Julian Nagelsmann, and he still enjoys the confidence of the new technical staff.

Klopp values Havertz's tactical understanding and his intelligence in reading the flow of play, as well as his experience at the highest European and international levels. The Arsenal forward has also recovered from the muscular injury he suffered during the German coach's first game in Amsterdam, and he is now ready to feature again.

Younes Ben Taleb is the surprise in second place, ahead of Niclas Füllkrug, even though the Werder Bremen striker tops the Bundesliga goalscoring charts. Klopp had already called up the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player to the last two camps after he caught the eye with his club displays.

Ben Taleb may not have delivered standout performances in his first appearances in the national team shirt, but his numbers at Frankfurt tell a different story. He has scored 8 goals and provided two assists in 11 official matches. He ranks among the most prominent rising names in the Bundesliga this season, and that gave him the edge in Klopp's ranking according to the report.

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Füllkrug came in third, despite his superior goalscoring numbers. The Werder Bremen striker has scored 9 goals in the Bundesliga, with 3 more in the German Cup, which makes him the highest-scoring German striker this season. The 33-year-old missed out on Klopp's first squad, but he returned in preparation for the two fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

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Klopp sets out the main criterion for his selection

Performance is the main criterion for selection, not age. Klopp confirmed as much, though the role awaiting Füllkrug in the next two matches remains unclear. His ranking behind Havertz and Ben Taleb means topping the goalscoring race was not enough to push him to the front of the coach's options. Klopp placed Jonathan Burkardt fourth but left the Eintracht Frankfurt striker out of the current squad. The forward scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Paderborn, yet a goalscoring dip in the previous four league matches, in which he failed to find the net, may have cost him his call-up.

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Nick Woltemade came fifth after a difficult year that included his loan to Juventus, before he recently scored his first goal in the Italian league. Klopp values his technical ability and his skill on the ball, but he believes the 24-year-old needs to become more of a threat in front of goal. Woltemade dropped out of the squad for the first time since his international debut in June 2025.

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Deniz Undav, the Stuttgart captain, came sixth after his level dipped compared to last season. He has scored just two goals in 15 matches, against 25 goals and 14 assists the previous campaign. Klopp told him personally in September that his omission was not final, but that he needs to regain his full physical sharpness.

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