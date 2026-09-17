Klopp reveals the secret behind Younes Ben Taleb's call-up and explains the reason for his surprise decision regarding the Germany squad

Jürgen Klopp has defended his surprise decision to name two separate squads for Germany's four matches during the upcoming international break, explaining the call-up of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib.

Ebnoutalib represented Morocco at youth level and spent years linked with the Atlas Lions. Now he may finally make his debut for Germany instead.

Klopp made no secret of his admiration for the 23-year-old when he called him up.

Three goals in three Bundesliga matches this season saw Ebnoutalib catch the eye of the new Germany boss in a hurry.

The secret behind Younes Ebnoutalib's call-up

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday,Klopp singled out Ebnoutalib for praise, saying: "I watched his first match with Frankfurt and said to myself: what a player! Where did they get him from? There was no debate among the coaching staff, we all agreed immediately: yes, we must call him up."

"His intelligence, especially in relation to his play in the final attacking third, without falling into the offside trap, is exceptional and wonderful," he added. "He is a great talent."

The first squad tackles the Netherlands (24 September) and Greece (27 September), while a second squad faces Serbia (1 October) and Greece (4 October). Only goalkeeper Finn Dahmen (Augsburg) features in both.

Why did Klopp announce two squads for Germany?

Klopp issued a warning: "We have not formed a first-choice team or a reserve team. We want to win all four matches."

The idea, he explained, is to watch as many players as possible during the upcoming camp.

"I have thrown the door wide open and said: anyone who wants to take part has a chance," he added.

He had hinted at this during his first press conference in July, when he spoke of a "list of more than 60 players".

Ter Stegen number one, and Kimmich the new captain

Some cases still need resolving. Ter Stegen (34) will be the first-choice goalkeeper after 15 months out of the side.

Yet Ter Stegen will need to keep an eye on Finn Dahmen, the only player called up in both squads and an apparent favourite of Klopp, who said: "He is a very talented goalkeeper, and I would like to see him play for longer."

Experienced heads will anchor the new manager's plans, none more so than Joshua Kimmich, who takes the captain's armband and will play in midfield.

Klopp explained: "We never discussed the possibility of him playing as a right-back. He is an experienced player, and he must be a role model. But we need to adapt to a new style of play. We have tactical matters to resolve. I am convinced he will show his full potential."

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The new players in the Germany squad

Eleven new players have been called up, and 16 have never played for the senior team. That is a serious overhaul, and it injects fresh energy into the side.

Klopp said: "When I called up Bambasi Konte, he laughed for two minutes. I also surprised Mika Baur, Felix Kaidel and Hennes Berns."

Four players arrive from Freiburg: Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt, Max Rosenfelder and Derry Scherhant.

"Freiburg have been putting in a distinctive performance for a while," Klopp explained. "Every team is made up of different personalities, and everyone contributes. You cannot buy a solid mentality, but you can nurture it. Freiburg's players have this mentality."

Not everyone was smiling. Several players felt let down, among them some with a history in the Germany setup.

Take Deniz Undav, the standout substitute at the World Cup, whose exclusion may raise eyebrows. Klopp addressed it: "I spoke to him. He has not regained his level this season yet. I wanted to select four forwards, and for now, I have chosen the others."

He concluded: "Leroy Sané has not regained his level this season yet. I will speak to him, but I have not done so yet. I have not spoken to Leon Goretzka either, but he is injured. I made more than 50 or 60 phone calls."