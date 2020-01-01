'Wear the shirt and show who you are' - Klopp praises Liverpool youngsters for 'exceptional attitude' during Lincoln rout

The German head coach was pleased to see his second-string side produce a performance that was "easy on the eye" in the EFL Cup

Jurgen Klopp has praised 's youngsters for their "exceptional attitude" during a 7-2 rout of Lincoln on Thursday night, while highlighting how important it is for the next generation coming through at Anfield to "wear the shirt and show who you are".

The Reds romped to a comprehensive victory over League one opposition at the LNER Stadium to book a spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Klopp fielded a much-changed starting XI after Sunday's win over , with out-of-favour winger Xherdan Shaqiri opening the scoring with a trademark free-kick in the ninth minute.

Takumi Minamino doubled the visitors' advantage with a stunning long-range effort nine minutes later, before Curtis Jones scored a quickfire double to put Klopp's side in full command of the contest.

Liverpool increased their lead to 5-0 when Minamino doubled his account shortly after the interval, but Tayo Edun managed to pull a goal back for Lincoln on the hour mark.

Marko Grujic fired home a sixth goal for the Reds only for the visitors to respond instantly via a Lewis Montsma header on a night where defensive discipline was in short supply at both ends of the pitch.

Divock Origi had the final say when he produced a cool finish to round off the scoring for Liverpool in the 89th minute, and Klopp described the performance of his second-string side as "easy on the eye" post-match.

Asked to assess the Reds' first League Cup outing of the 2020-21 campaign, the German head coach told reporters: “They deserved their two goals.

“We played a really good football game tonight. It was easy on the eye. We passed the ball and finished situations off. The boys wanted to play football and showed an exceptional attitude.

“That’s how it should be [Liverpool’s second XI playing like their first]. Wear the shirt and show who you are. I’m happy with everything.

"Two goals we conceded were not nice, but it's not a massive problem. You can have struggles in a game like this.”

Liverpool only have three days to prepare for their next Premier League fixture against at Anfield on Monday, which will see both sides protecting a 100 per cent record after the first two rounds of matches.