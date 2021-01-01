Klopp offers injury updates on Keita, Fabinho and Milner ahead of Liverpool's clash with RB Leipzig

The Guinea midfielder has been sidelined since before Christmas with a hamstring problem

Naby Keita will not travel with Liverpool for their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig in Budapest, while James Milner and Fabinho will need to prove their fitness after missing training on Monday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who earlier in the day dismissed talk that he was set to quit as Liverpool manager, says Keita is fit again following a hamstring problem but feels it wise that he does not make the long trip to Hungary.

Fabinho did not feature in the defeat to Leicester on account of a muscle injury, whille Milner only lasted 17 minutes of the 3-1 loss on after picking up a hamstring problem.

What was said?

“Naby is no longer injured but he’s not fit yet,” Klopp said. “He was in training yesterday but it’s not sufficient yet. We will be away for two days and he will be in training; it’s better than flying with us. Of course Naby would have liked to be there when it’s against Leipzig.

“He has had some very great spells but obviously you have to say he has had too many injuries as well, which hasn’t helped a lot. But he has played some really great games for us and scored important goals, has contributed to our success last year; he was always involved despite the injuries.

“These were unfortunate moments when you look at his injuries, it was just minor things that [ruled] him out from the team. But he has got an excellent perspective and is a great player.

“In terms of injuries, we all have to go through these difficulties and once that’s behind you, we’ll have another absolutely great player.”

Liverpool’s injury worries

The Reds have had a season beset by injuries, with defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip long-term absentees.

Fabinho has had niggling problems for much of the season, and missed training on Monday - as did Milner.

It appears Milner and Fabinho will travel with the squad for the meeting with Leipzig at the Puskas Arena, but both will need to prove their fitness.

Liverpool also confirmed Ben Davies and Divock Origi took part in training after missing the loss to Leicester.

Leipzig have problems of their own

The Bundesliga side are without Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai - but Benjamin Henrichs is set to win his fitness battle.

"Unfortunately, Emil Forsberg isn't fully fit yet," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "He still has problems with changes in direction.

"It's looking good with Benjamin Henrichs. He will be on the plane."

