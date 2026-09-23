Jürgen Klopp refused to reveal which player he will leave out of the Germany squad ahead of tomorrow's clash against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the opening game of the UEFA Nations League.

The Mannschaft's 24-man squad must be trimmed to 23 before kick-off. Klopp addressed the decision during Wednesday's pre-match press conference: "I already know who I will leave out, but anything can happen overnight, so I will announce it tomorrow. I have already spoken with the player (who has been left out), and he will be in the squad next time."

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Asked who would start at right-back, Klopp fired back at the journalist: "Can you sleep tonight if you don't know this? Has Xavi (the Netherlands coach) announced his starting line-up? If he has, I would like to have it. And after that we can talk about our line-up too. Let's wait a little."

Could he promise the Germans that titles were coming? The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss played it straight: "I will not promise anything. What I can promise is that we will definitely try. There is an impression that we have less quality than other countries. When things do not go well, you look closely and try to make changes. That is what we are working on now."

He continued: "We want to be involved in every match, to the extent that gives us a good chance of winning it. We need to adjust our style of play a little, and to be faster, while making some changes. We have started to do that. Let's see what happens tomorrow, and hopefully we will see that."

The Germany and Netherlands rivalry

On the historic rivalry between the two nations, Klopp shrugged it off: "This means nothing to me, because I have never felt this rivalry before. It would be better to ask Rudi Völler, as someone who has actually experienced it firsthand."

He added: "I know what this match means, and the atmosphere tomorrow will be charged. It will be a difficult match for the players because the opponent is very good, and possesses immense talent and some excellent footballers. It's crazy how many big players the Netherlands national team has."

The German also stressed the mindset he wants: "If we want to have any chance at all, we have to approach the game as a real 'derby'. For us, it is the start of something. We want to make a good start. Everything surrounding the match plays only a secondary role."

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