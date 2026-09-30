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Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Klopp: I have huge respect for Guardiola, and I have nothing to do with City's sanctions

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Germany vs Serbia
Germany
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
P. Guardiola
J. Klopp
England
France
Germany
Serbia
Spain

The Mannschaft coach expressed his lack of interest in the matter

Jürgen Klopp, the head coach of the Germany national team, addressed the charges brought against Manchester City on Wednesday, along with the prospect that his former club Liverpool could pick up two extra Premier League titles should the Citizens be sanctioned.

Quizzed on the matter during his press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, Klopp laughed and said: "Of course I heard about it, but I haven't thought about it much."

He continued: "I can only wait and see what happens. I have great respect for Pep Guardiola and for Manchester City's style of football. They played wonderful football, and they were a top-class competitor for us."

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"If any sanctions are imposed, it has nothing to do with me, and I will wait and see," he added. "I am completely far from preparing to receive a title, or anything of the sort. I am fully satisfied with what we achieved at Liverpool. We fought with all our strength on the pitch. I can't say more about this matter because I don't know the details, and I'm also not interested in them."

Talk soon turned to his project with Germany, and Klopp stressed the team remain at the very start of a rebuild.

Still chasing his first win with the Mannschaft, the coach said: "We will build a team capable of causing problems for all national teams. We are only at the beginning of this process. We are all interested in returning German football to the place where we all want it to be."

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