Jürgen Klopp hailed Germany's 2-0 win over Serbia as a "perfect night". The hosts controlled Thursday's UEFA Nations League tie at the Allianz Arena in Munich and settled it with two goals, the second scored by Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz and the midfield drew particular praise. "The way we want to play suits Florian Wirtz," Klopp said at the post-match press conference. "I think everyone at Liverpool is very happy today. The player enjoys football to the fullest, and he worked hard and with great intensity."

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Aleksandar Pavlovic earned his share of the plaudits too. "What a match Pavlovic played," Klopp said of the Bayern Munich midfielder. "He was everywhere!"

Asked what pleased him most, the manager held nothing back. "Everything. The opening phase, the middle part, and the end. Our positioning inside the penalty area was astonishing. Having the courage to do that means we can give ourselves all kinds of freedom and risk when we win the ball back together."

He added: "Everyone was present in the moments of pressing that we applied. The back line defended superbly and in an attacking manner. We were very special without the ball, and with the ball we played wonderful football."

For Klopp, this was only the beginning. "This must be our baseline. If we are always able to repeat it, that is what we will see. This match will go into my archive. It is the next step in our development. We are learning in the end. We learn under pressure."



