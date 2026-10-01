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Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Klopp: everyone at Liverpool is happy today, and the Bayern Munich player is amazing

Germany vs Serbia
Germany
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Champions League
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
J. Klopp
A. Pavlovic
F. Wirtz
Germany
Serbia
Norway
England
Austria

The veteran coach praised his players' performance highly.

Jürgen Klopp hailed Germany's 2-0 win over Serbia as a "perfect night", after his side produced a commanding display at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday evening. The hosts settled the UEFA Nations League tie with two goals, Florian Wirtz adding the second.

Klopp singled out Wirtz and his midfield in the post-match press conference. "The way we want to play suits Florian Wirtz. I think everyone at Liverpool is very happy today. The player enjoys football to the fullest, and he worked hard and with great intensity."

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Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlović earned his share of the praise too. "What a match Pavlović played. He was everywhere!" said Klopp.

Asked what impressed him most, the coach held nothing back. "Everything. The opening phase, the middle part, and the end. Our positioning inside the penalty area was stunning. Having the courage to do that means we can give ourselves all kinds of freedom and risk when we win the ball back together."

He went on: "Everyone was present in the pressing moments we carried out. The back line defended brilliantly and in an attacking manner. We were very impressive without the ball, and with the ball we played wonderful football."

For Klopp, the night marked a line in the sand. "This should be our baseline level. If we are always able to repeat that, then this is what we will see. This match will go into my archive. It is the next step in our development. We are learning in the end. We learn under pressure."


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