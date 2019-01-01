‘Klopp could have taken any top job’ – Liverpool pleased with ‘perfect’ boss as Werner addresses transfer concerns

The Reds chairman has hailed the impact made at Anfield by the German coach and assured supporters that squad additions will be made if required

Jurgen Klopp has been billed as “perfect” for by club chairman Tom Werner, while transfer concerns during a quiet summer at Anfield have been played down.

The Reds saw their German tactician bring an end to a seven-year wait for major silverware last season when domestic rivals were seen off in the final.

Premier League title pain was endured as Manchester City edged out the men from Merseyside, but Klopp’s side will be back in the hunt for a top-flight crown in 2019-20.

He is considered to be the best possible coach to lead Liverpool forward, with Werner telling The Athletic of the man at the helm: “What comes through from Jurgen is what a kind, humble, intelligent, confident and good humoured leader he is.

“He’s obviously the right person for Liverpool. We were convinced of that the first time John [Henry], Mike [Gordon] and I met him in New York.

“The match between the aspirations of our fan base, the history of the club and Jurgen, they match up in a way that is really perfect. I’m sure he could have taken a job at any other top club but I think this has been a great match.

“I think he would be a brilliant psychologist if he wasn’t such a great manager. He brings out the best in players.

“The moment I’ll remember more than any other from the final in Madrid is when the players embraced Jurgen and then threw him up in the air on the pitch.

“We can talk about what a remarkable coach he is but the love that you felt in that moment between Jurgen and his players was so great. There’s so much respect for him and what he’s done for them. There was great love in that moment.”

As things stand, with only a few days of the summer window left, Klopp will be asked to deliver more trophy triumphs this season with pretty much the same squad as he worked with last term.

Werner does not consider that to be an issue, despite the concerns of some supporters, and claims funds will be made available if suitable additions are indentified.

He added: “I don’t think it makes strategic sense for an owner to comment on transfer policy while a transfer window remains open.

Article continues below

“What I would say is that, as always, Jurgen has articulated the situation really well by pointing not only to the strength we already have but the strength we have to come back. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back, Rhian Brewster is available properly for the first time I’d say, Naby Keita a year on, I could go on…

“It’s also a very high-quality team and squad, which makes signing players who are better than we currently have more challenging.

“What I would say is that we always remain ambitious and we remain committed to keeping this amazing squad together and at a level where it can be competitive for all the big trophies.”