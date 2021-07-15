Klopp claims no wantaway stars at Liverpool amid links to new midfielder

The Reds continue to see reinforcements mooted in their engine room, but nobody currently at Anfield is looking for a way out

Jurgen Klopp claims to have no wantaway players on his books at Liverpool, with the Reds squad feeling settled despite speculation suggesting that further reinforcements could be sought.

Ibrahima Konate has already been added to the defensive ranks at Anfield and more movement is expected in the summer window.

With Georginio Wijnaldum having left as a free agent for Paris Saint-Germain, additions in midfield are being mooted - with the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Brighton enforcer Yves Bissouma seeing their respective futures speculated on.

What has been said?

Any fresh faces could push the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita back down the pecking order, but Klopp insists nobody is looking for a way out, telling Liverpool's official website: "I’m really not in a rush about that.

If somebody wants to leave, he can come to me and can tell me and then I think about it.

"Nobody came so far, so obviously no rush from the players’ side as well.

"The market anyway is a really calm one in the moment, I think.

"There was [Jadon] Sancho and maybe somebody else, OK, Konate we did that early, but it’s a really calm window.

"Let’s see what happens and all of these things, but in the moment, everybody has the chance to impress me and I hope they do."

Are Liverpool in good shape?

The 2019-20 Premier League champions suffered a humbling tumble from the loftiest of perches last season, but a late rally secured a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Injured stars, such as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, are now back in the fold and key men that have played almost continuously for the last three years have been given a much-needed break before reporting back for pre-season.

Klopp added, with two talismanic forwards feeling refreshed: "Mo [Salah] had seven weeks, Sadio [Mane] didn’t because he played for Senegal, so I think he had around about five weeks.

"But it is incredibly long – they are used to two-and-a-half weeks in the summer. Which, [and] I said it plenty of times, is not enough.

"But now the guys from the Euros and the guys from the Copa have around about three weeks. They have three weeks, that’s what we can give them and that’s what we will.

Article continues below

"Then they have not a long pre-season but they didn’t have a long break, so that’s absolutely OK. So they get as long as we could; we squeezed everything out again for them that they can really have the proper rest they need."

Liverpool will open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Norwich on August 14.

Further reading