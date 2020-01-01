Klopp and Beckham among Premier League stars to pay tribute to NHS workers in 'Clap for Carers'

Clubs across England have expressed their gratitude towards the medical staff on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19

A number of current and former Premier League stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to NHS workers as part of the 'Clap for Carers' initiative, including boss Jurgen Klopp and legend David Beckham.

The 2019-20 campaign is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused 23,701 deaths worldwide to date.

More than 11,658 cases have been confirmed in the United Kingdom and 578 people have died, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring a national emergency on Sunday in a bid to "flatten the curve" of the outbreak.

The Premier League has been tentatively scheduled to resume on April 30, but it is not yet known whether it will be safe for players and staff to return to work amid a crisis which looks set to worsen in the coming weeks.

The nation came together to thank the medical staff for their continued efforts in helping those affected by the virus on Thursday, taking part in a mass round of applause at 8pm.

English football's biggest clubs also participated, with Liverpool, United and players among those posting heartfelt messages on various social media platforms.

Klopp opened a video which featured all members of staff at Anfield on both the men's and women's squads, while ex-United midfielder David Beckham posted a clip with his family on Instagram, and the tributes look set to keep pouring in throughout the night.

To all the health care workers around the world.



A little message from us to you... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1EuwvAdSSa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2020

Let’s take a moment to #ClapForOurCarers, and show appreciation for the amazing work they do 👏 pic.twitter.com/w4VmvNygPx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 26, 2020