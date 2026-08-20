Kingsley Ehizibue is back at PEC Zwolle for the time being. The 31-year-old full-back is training with the club's Under-21 side to keep himself fit.

PEC have already made it clear in their statement that a permanent return is unlikely. "Kingsley Ehizibue has asked PEC Zwolle if he may train with PEC Zwolle Under-21s in the coming period, while awaiting a new club."

"Naturally, PEC Zwolle are offering Kingsley that opportunity," reads a post on X. Ehizibue came through the ranks at the Blauwvingers and went on to play no fewer than 135 official matches for the first team.

He then completed a million-euro move to his country of birth, Germany, where he spent three seasons with 1. FC Köln.

For the past four years, Ehizibue has been under contract at Udinese. He is expected to sign for a club abroad this season.

Earlier this month, Ehizibue was still being linked with Valencia. It would be the third top league of his career.