Mohamed Salah dominated the Turkish press coverage of Trabzonspor's 2-0 victory over Besiktas, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Turkish league on Monday evening.

The newspapers seized on Salah's decisive goal, the strike that sealed his team's win and sent him to the top of the scorers' standings, hailing his impact in the big clashes.

The website Fotomac ran with the headline "Salah storm" to mark his display against Besiktas, calling his 71st-minute goal the turning point that handed Trabzonspor a decisive edge in the derby.

Nor did the website treat that goal in isolation. It tied his contribution to the win with his rise to the summit of the Turkish league scorers' standings.

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Present for the big occasions

The website "Fanatik", meanwhile, focused on Salah's knack for leaving his mark in the big matches, recalling his hat-trick against Galatasaray before he found the net again against Besiktas. "Trabzonspor's world star Mohamed Salah cannot be stopped", it wrote, adding: "After scoring against Galatasaray, he also found the net against Besiktas".

Besiktas' official website described Salah's goal as the moment that ended the team's hopes of a draw.

The Turkish coverage highlighted the individual landmark Salah reached alongside Trabzonspor's victory, after he took his tally to 8 goals to stand alone at the top of the Turkish league scorers' list following the eighth round.

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