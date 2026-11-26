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The situation surrounding Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich has escalated sharply. The German attacking midfielder has spent several spells on the sidelines this season because of a neurological condition. He is available again, but doubts remain over whether he will ever return to his best.

Senior figures at the Bavarian club have discussed his situation in public. First was honorary president Uli Hoeness: "He continues to receive his money. But imagine if Bayern questioned his contract, saying that what he can offer today no longer matches what was agreed."

Then came board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "We need to speak to the family, the player and, above all, the agency, because these figures, I'm sorry to say, are no longer sustainable. Unfortunately, what we know indicates that he will not return to his previous level, the level he showed so many times in this stadium. We all want to see him return, ideally in the best possible condition. But what happens if he doesn't? We still have to think about the finances."

Musiala is under contract for 25 million a year, a figure that weighs heavily on a club's finances if performances do not match it. The comments have caused a stir and sparked debate in Germany over whether money and health should be discussed in public.

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Bayern Munich's own captain, Joshua Kimmich, has openly criticised the club's approach: "What I don't understand is the way all this is being communicated publicly. That must never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club is bigger than us players, but it is not bigger than a human being. It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of Bayern Munich. When it comes to players' performances, criticism is legitimate and we have to accept it. It's part of the job. But this was a different matter, one that should have been dealt with internally, not publicly."