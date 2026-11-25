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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has criticised the way the club's hierarchy have handled the situation surrounding his team-mate Jamal Musiala through the media.

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He said it was unacceptable for the player to end up bearing the consequences of boardroom disagreements, or of the debate over his contract and future.

Bayern are caught up in a row over public comments from senior officials about Musiala's fitness and the level expected of him after his return from injury. Kimmich spoke out as the team lost 2-1 away to French side Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

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Speaking to the media after the match, Kimmich said of the Musiala situation: "What I don't understand is the way this is being talked about in public. This burden should never be placed on a player's shoulders."

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The Germany international added: "This is completely unacceptable and not worthy of Bayern Munich, especially at this stage."

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The captain's comments follow a row sparked by several of Bayern's top officials speaking out on Musiala's fitness and whether he can recover his previous level.

Some have also questioned whether his high salary is justified if he can't return to his best.

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the Bavarian club's supervisory board and their former chief executive, had spoken of the need to discuss Musiala's financial situation with the player, his family and his representatives. He pointed out that the salary would be hard to justify if Musiala did not recover his previous level.

Honorary president Hoeness also questioned the player's ability to recover his potential, while chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen raised the possibility of talks with his representatives about his contractual future.

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Bayern tried to calm things down on Wednesday, announcing what they described as a constructive meeting with Musiala's representatives. The club stressed that the player's health is the absolute priority for both parties and that he will get full support during his recovery.

Responding to questions over when the hierarchy knew about his condition, the club also said Musiala was first examined for his neurological symptoms on 22 April 2025, in coordination with Bayern's medical staff.

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On the pitch, Kimmich's comments followed a 2-1 defeat to French side Lille on matchday five of the Champions League league phase. It was Bayern's first loss in the competition this season.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern ahead in the 15th minute, but Lille turned the game around after the break. Ayase Ueda equalised in the 62nd minute and, three minutes later, Aleksandar Pavlović put through his own net to hand the French side victory.

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Musiala came off the bench in the 76th minute as part of his gradual return from a spell on the sidelines. He couldn't rescue his side.