Kim Swee names SEA Games squad for Philippines minus one MLS player

Wan Kuzain misses the boat to the 30th SEA Games but Ong Kim Swee names an otherwise strong squad for the blue ribbon event of the competition.

Wan Kuzain was the big hype that surrounded the Malaysia Under-23 squad in the preparation leading up to the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games football event that will start this Monday against Myanmar. Having joined the training this past week, he was the one that fans were most keen to see but that will now have to be put on hold.

Playing his club football with Kansas City in the Major League Soccer, Wan Kuzain was unable to be part of the squad not because of his quality but because his documentation failed to come through in time for him to be registered with the team.

Elsewhere Kim Swee took the big decision of including three Under-19 players in Luqman Hakim, Umar Hakeem and Harith Haiqal in the squad. All three have suitably impressed the head coach in training and now will have a fighting chance of featuring in the biggest stage of their budding careers.

Seven players from this squad were part of the team that lost in the final two years ago to in Haziq Nadzli, Syahmi Safari, Adam Nor Azlin, Irfan Zakaria, Syamer Kutty Abba, Akhyar Rashid and Danial Amier. Adam and Irfan are the two overage players selected for the tournament.

Squad in full:

Goalkeeper: Haziq Nadzli,Damien Lim

Defender: Dominic Tan, Syahmi Safari, Adam Nor Azlin, Irfan Zakaria, Harith Haiqal, Shahrul Nizam, R. Dinesh

Midfielder: Syamer Kutty Abba, Danial Amier, Quentin Cheng, Umar Hakeem, Nik Akif Syahiran, Danial Haqim

Forward: Akhyar Rashid, Luqman Hakim, R. Kogileswaran, Faisal Halim, Hadi Fayyadh

