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Wim Kieft is far from impressed with Marcos Leonardo at Ajax so far. Writing in his column for De Telegraaf , the former striker says he expects more from the Brazilian record signing and believes manager Míchel Sánchez went too far in praising him after the match against FC Thun.

Ajax warmed up for De Klassieker against Feyenoord with a 4-0 win over FC Thun at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday night. It was their third successive Conference League victory.

Leonardo scored Ajax's second against the Swiss side, tapping in Abdellah Ouazane's pass. Earlier, the Brazilian had swung at and missed the ball in a promising position.

Sánchez was delighted with his forward's performance afterwards. "I think everyone saw it: he played a great game. Very happy with him, very happy with all the players."

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"I think he played an excellent game in terms of what we asked of him," the Spanish coach continued. "Defend the flank well, give us that depth so that more space opened up through the middle."

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Kieft sees it differently. Ahead of De Klassieker, he assessed the two record signings Feyenoord and Ajax unveiled last summer. Feyenoord paid almost €10 million for Nacho Ferri, while Ajax spent almost €20 million on Leonardo.

"For a while, the 22-year-old Spaniard had a good spell in Rotterdam. When Feyenoord's form dipped, he could not escape the slump. Ferri is therefore very dependent on what happens around him," said Kieft, who believes the pressure on Sunday lies mainly with Feyenoord.

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Kieft believes Leonardo also relies heavily on his team-mates. Unlike Ferri, though, the Brazilian has yet to enjoy a good spell at his new club. "He linked up reasonably well against FC Thun, but he has no outstanding individual qualities."

"He isn't exceptionally quick, has no real burst of pace, isn't exceptionally skilful, isn't a clinical finisher and isn't a strong focal point for the team," Kieft said of the Ajax striker. "You expect more from a Brazilian who cost €20 million. Maybe not the next Romario or Ronaldo, but someone who makes an immediate impact for Ajax."

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Kieft expects Leonardo to score his share of goals in the Eredivisie and Conference League. Sánchez's enthusiasm for the forward, however, baffles him. "Like the tap-in against the Swiss side. To then heap praise on him, as coach Michel Sanchez did, is excessive."