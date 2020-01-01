Kibu Vicuna on a tough Kerala Blasters challenge: This team hasn’t qualified for three years

Kerala Blasters are still in search of their first win this season as they gear up to face Bengaluru FC...

have two points to show after four matches in the current edition of the (ISL). Kibu Vicuna’s team have impressed in phases but have struggled to get the job done.The Spanish coach was asked if he found the Kerala Blasters challenge tougher than what he expected.

“No, because you never know how we are going to start the season. I knew we have a tough challenge. I knew that this team hadn't qualified for the playoff for the last two (three) seasons,” said Vicuna.

It is believed that Vicuna could field both Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray against this Sunday as the club has struggled to get going offensively with just three goals to show in over 360 minutes.

“It is one of the questions we are thinking about - whether to use one or two strikers. It will depend on our starting XI of the game. We are trying different possibilities. We are trying to improve. We have to improve in the last third.

“We are working and hoping that in the next game, everything is going to be better. We didn't think we will get two points in four games but sometimes it happens,” said Vicuna.

Kerala Blasters suffered a 3-1 defeat to in their last game and Vicuna was questioned on what was his message in the aftermath.

“We were not happy with our performance. My message is that I believe in the team and have full confidence in the players and in the work we are doing.”

The former coach believes that while the Indian Super League (ISL) is making rapid strides forward, it’s difficult to compare it with the European leagues.

“ISL is stronger and better (now). It is a very even league, you can expect every result in every game. It is difficult to compare it with European leagues. The football culture in is completely different,” he replied.

Kerala Blasters haven’t had much joy with Bengaluru FC in the past and Vicuna pointed that they have a good bunch of Indian players. He also said that Bengaluru FC are tactically fluid as they change their system often.

“They have very good Indian players, most of them are Internationals. They changed their formation in the last two games. They are good team, also trying to be better like us. It is going to be a big challenge. We are improving as well and in the process,” Vicuna pointed.

“We have to be brave and work better and hard. We have confidence, we know we have a good team and players,” he added.

Vicuna also updated that midfielder Sergio Cidoncha has already left for Spain to recuperate.