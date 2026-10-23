Kian Fitz-Jim scores first goal for Torino; Italian press highlight his strength

Kian Fitz-Jim scored his first goal for Torino on Friday evening. The midfielder joined the club from Ajax for €3 million last summer.

Torino beat Monza 3-2, with Fitz-Jim opening the scoring. He collected the ball in the penalty area and shot into the bottom corner with his weaker left foot.

The win left Torino seventh in Serie A. Fitz-Jim's performance against Monza drew praise from the local media.

"It was not a perfect match. His team-mates rarely looked for him in the first half and he was absent at times. For the goal, he turned and shot well. That put Torino ahead," wrote local outlet Toro.it.

Like Toro.it, TuttoMercatoWeb gave Fitz-Jim a 7 for his performance in Turin. "A very quick and powerful finish for the goal. He always keeps the play lively. He is always active, both in attack and defence," the outlet wrote.

A heel injury had kept Fitz-Jim out for the past few weeks.