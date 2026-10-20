Khannous requests the dentist's bill after injury to Hamburg's talent

Even the fierce competitive atmosphere of the German league couldn't stop Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss, the Stuttgart star, from apologising to Hamburg's young talent Luis Lemcke. A collision between the pair left Lemcke missing half of one of his front teeth, and the incident quickly turned into an amusing scene on social media.

Hamburg won the match 1-0 at the Volksparkstadion last Saturday, but the real talking point came in the 13th minute, when the 22-year-old El Khannouss clashed hard with the 17-year-old defender Lemcke.

Lemcke slid into a challenge along the touchline and El Khannouss jumped over the defender's legs, only to catch him in the face with the studs of his right boot. The wound bled instantly. Medical staff rushed on to treat the area around his mouth, and it soon emerged that he had lost half of his upper right front tooth.

After the final whistle, Lemcke said, in remarks reported by the German newspaper Bild: "I have an appointment with the dentist straight away, but I don't feel any pain."

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A day later, the Hamburg talent saw the funny side. He posted two pictures of himself on Instagram, one showing the gap left by the injury and the other after it had been repaired, joking: "Half a tooth missing, and three points secured."









The tooth, he added, had already been fixed, a nod to how quickly he had bounced back from such a strange injury.

El Khannouss wasted no time replying. He apologised to his fellow player on the pitch with a simple "Sorry, my friend," and Lemcke answered in kind: "Don't worry, my friend, the tooth is back in its place."

Best of all was the Moroccan's follow-up. "Send me the bill," he wrote, with a laughing emoji attached, a gesture that captured both his apology and the friendly mood between the players after the final whistle.