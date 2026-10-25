Brandt claimed his first two assists in an Ajax shirt as the Dutch record champions won 2-1 away at Sparta Rotterdam on matchday 10 of the Eredivisie.

In the 22nd minute, the 30-year-old exchanged a fine one-two with 17-year-old Moroccan Abdellah Ouazane 20 metres from goal. Ouazane then struck the opener impressively from the edge of the box. Sparta equalised through Jens Toornstra in the 43rd minute, but Ajax hit back before half-time.

Brandt carried the ball from his own half on a counter-attack to the edge of the opposition penalty area, then found striker Tolu Arokodare, who calmly slotted home (45+1).

Julian Brandt has created the most chances for Ajax

Eight goals had already underlined Brandt's influence in Ajax's attack. The former BVB star has created more Eredivisie chances than any Ajax team-mate so far. In the 1-1 draw against NEC Nijmegen on matchday eight, Brandt created eight chances. His team-mates managed five between them.

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Until Sunday afternoon, his team-mates had failed to finish the chances he created. Brandt had to wait until matchday 10 for his first assist since joining Ajax on a free transfer in the summer after his contract in Dortmund expired. Then he added a second.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen rescues Julian Brandt after dreadful misplaced pass

Brandt nearly gifted Sparta a 2-2 equaliser in the 59th minute with a dreadful misplaced pass near his own penalty area. His ball towards ter Stegen went straight to Sparta's Mitchell van Bergen, who shot with only the German Ajax goalkeeper to beat. Ter Stegen produced an outstanding reaction save to keep Ajax ahead. Brandt immediately went over to thank his compatriot with a high-five.

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Despite several spells of Sparta pressure in the second half, the Germany international goalkeeper repeatedly denied them with superb reflex saves. Shortly before the end, he missed a cross, but the Rotterdam side could not capitalise.

Ajax's win took them above PSV Eindhoven, who had earlier drawn 1-1 against Feyenoord. Brandt and his team-mates also cut the gap to the league leaders from Rotterdam to three points.