Kerr: Manchester City, Barcelona among five teams able to sign Tottenham’s Kane

The British tactician reveals how only five teams will be in the market to sign the England captain if Spurs give them the go ahead

Dylan Kerr believes only five clubs can sign striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has reportedly asked to leave the North London club after growing frustrated over the club’s inability to compete at the highest level, having seen his side fall out of contention to secure Champions League football for next season.

Though Spurs have long been reluctant to entertain bids for their talisman, the England captain is hoping they will soften their stance after his long service to the club.

The British tactician, who is currently handling Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League has backed Kane’s reported stance to leave Spurs this summer but maintained only five clubs – Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Juventus, and PSG - are able to sign him.

“It is good for him to move because he wants to win trophies but his price will dictate the team he will sign for,” Kerr told Goal on Tuesday.

“He’s served the club well and it can be good for him to leave but only five clubs will be in for his services and that is Man City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid in my opinion or if possible Juventus and PSG.

“But Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal they’re going to be priced out unless he’s a free agent.”

Kerr has maintained Kane will not make a mistake leaving Spurs, by stating: “Yes he’s hungry for trophies and he deserves to move, it’s not okay being a top goal scorer but not have anything to show for it as a winner.

“Like I tell all my players wherever I go, you should always want to be the best and win trophies to show in the future when you retire, and Kane needs that for the future.”

Already, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea have been mentioned as potentially viable destinations for Kane, although it is still unclear as to whether a move will materialise.

With 22 Premier League goals, Kane is level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot. Furthermore, he has 32 goals and 16 assists in 47 games in all competitions, ranking him among the world's best strikers this season.