Watch: Kerala Blasters' Top 10 goals in ISL 2021/22 season

Kerala Blasters will be playing in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) after a gap of five seasons as they take on Hyderabad FC on Sunday in Goa.

The last time the Yellow Army made it to the final was back in 2016 under the tutelage of Steve Coppell. They eventually lost to ATK FC 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in the regulation time. They had also played in the final of the inaugural season and had lost 1-0 against ATK.

Under Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala finished fourth on the points table this season, scoring 34 goals in 20 matches. In the play-offs, they beat Jamshedpur FC (2-1 aggregate) over two legs to reach the final.

Kerala's attacking duo of Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez are the club's top goalscorers this season with both scoring eight goals. Among the Indian players, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the most number of goals (six).

Here, we take a look at the top 10 goals scored by Kerala Blasters in the 2021/22 ISL season.

Watch: