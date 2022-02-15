Kerala Blasters register their highest-ever points tally in ISL

Kerala Blasters climbed back into the top-four in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 season with a narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal on Monday in Goa.

The three points took the Yellow Army's tally to 26 points from 15 matches and sent them to the third position in the points table.

Their current points tally is also the highest the club has achieved in the league stage in the history of ISL, which began 2014. Before this season, the highest points Kerala Blasters secured in the league stage was back in 2017/18 when they bagged 25 points from 18 matches. But they failed to make it to the play-off as they finished sixth.

The last time Kerala reached the playoffs was in 2016 (when the teams played only 14 matches) under Steve Coppell's tutelage. They notched 22 points from 14 matches and finished second in the league table. They eventually lost in the final against now-defunct ATK FC.

The most goals they scored in a single campaign in the league stage was in the 2019/20 season where they netted 29 times. They conceded 32 times which is the second-highest after last season when they conceded 36 goals.

It has to be noted that the ISL clubs played 14 matches in the first three editions (2014-2016) of the league as eight teams competed back then. From 2017/18 to 2019/20 the number of matches increased to 18 with the addition of two teams (Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC). From 2020/21 onwards, two more teams ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal joined the league and ATK FC ceased to exist which again increased the matches tally to 20.

Let us take a look at Kerala Blasters' points tally in the league stage of the ISL in every season.