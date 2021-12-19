Ivan Vukomanovic - Kerala Blasters showed great will and motivation against Mumbai City

Kerala Blasters picked up their second win of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they outclassed league leaders Mumbai City FC 3-0 on Sunday.

A goal each from Sahal Abdul Samad, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz helped Kerala Blasters put up a convincing show against an in-form Mumbai side.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic was understandably happy with the performance os his team as he mentioned that there has been a change in the mentality of his players.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"Well, first of all, it is because of the huge work these boys have been doing since we started. Also changing the mindset of the players, wanting to win the matches, being strong and not conceding goals. These are the details that are important in matches. Tonight the boys showed great will, great motivation to face the reigning champions and a team who are at the top of the table. I am so proud of them."

Vukomanovic was all praises for Sahal Abdul Samad who scored the opening goal of the match with a stunning first-time show.

He said, "It's been a while that Sahal is working very hard. There was a period when he was spending a lot of time with the national team and missed a big part of our pre-season. But now he is getting back to shape, we have added certain things, he is a great player. He can become even better. We are happy and we will try to do more things so that he scores even more goals."

Watch the press conference here:

