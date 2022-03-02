Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic - Sahal has made progress this season

Kerala Blasters entered the top-four with a convincing win over Mumbai City on Wednesday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash.

The win put the Yellow Army above the Islanders in the play-offs qualification race and they are now just a point away from securing their berth.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic heaped praise on his team after their brilliant performance against Mumbai and suggested that they deserved to win.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"Yes, it's the sign of a good team. Today we wanted to press high and score goals and it happened in the first half. In the second half, it was difficult as they changed the formation. We got the third goal by luck. But I think we deserve this victory."

The Serbian coach also mentioned that he is happy to see Sahal Abdul Samad progress as a player who scored a stunning goal against the Islanders.

"He (Sahal) has a big march of progress as a football player. He can even get better if he continues to work like that. I am very happy that he has scored around five goals this season.

"Our side is one of the youngest sides in ISL and they are improving a lot. In our last match, we would like to end this season on a beautiful note," said the Kerala boss.

The former Standard Liege manager stated that his team had to fight for every point they earned this season and they will continue to do so in the final game of the season.

"Nobody gave us anything this season and we had to fight for every point and the last game will be the same, so we have to fight for 90 plus minutes to win these points. Now, we will see what happens," said Vukomanovic.