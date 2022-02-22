'Just another game' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic expects physically tough Hyderabad tie

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic feels that he has enough quality in his squad to take on Hyderabad in Wednesday's Indian Super League (ISL) tie.

He also touched upon topics such how players should be responsible on social media and expressed his support for the development of women's football as well.

What was said?

The Blasters are four points off Hyderabad in the ISL standings but with a game in hand as compared to the current leaders.

"It's just another game," said Vukomanovic. "They are one of the best teams in the league. So far they are on top of the table and they deserve to be there. Hoping that we will play a good game.

"We will try to explore their weak points and our strong points, to score goals. I expect a physically tough game with lots of duels as both teams want to be on top."

Enough personnel to fill in

Hormipam Ruivah is back in training, Rahul KP was on the bench for the last three games, although Nishu Kumar is deemed not fit enough for Wednesday's tie in the absence of the suspended duo of Sandeep Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

"Tomorrow we will try to explore some other things and we will try to have a strong side. There are players who are missing due to injuries or suspensions. No problem. We have enough players with quality who can be there on the pitch. As a coach, it makes me happy," the Blasters gaffer expressed.

Women's football & social media

Former Kerala Blasters player, Sandesh Jhingan, recently got embroiled in controversy after a video clip of him saying "I played a match with women" went viral over social media.

"After the game, there are emotions and reactions. There are things players might say and it goes viral and it may provokes a positive or a negative reaction. As a grown-up person you should know how to use social media," Vukomanovic went on to speak in favour of women's football.

"Women's football is one of the best things that has happened to football because it gives a possibility for equal rights. Everybody has the right to play football. Young, old, man, woman, anybody."







