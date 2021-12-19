Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic - Mumbai City have shown they are one of the best teams in ISL

In pursuit of their second win of the season, Kerala Blasters take on league leaders Mumbai City FC on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Since their defeat in the season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters have remained unbeaten in their last four games out of which they have won once against Odisha FC.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants his team to maintain consistency and further improve so that they continue to get points and climb up the table.

What did the Kerala Blasters coach say?

"If we speak about the first game against ATK Mohun Bagan which we lost and I don't want to speak about the official decisions. The second goal was scored from an offside position. But it is frustrating when you prepare for a match and after two minutes you get that kind of goals, everything changes. After that, we went into a positive period where we were not losing points but collecting points.

"In the games against NorthEast and East Bengal where we scored three goals but two got cancelled, we deserved more. We should have had more points now. We are in a process where we are building certain things and we see every possible aspect. The players are improving, we are getting the points and there is some consistency," said the Serbian coach.

Vukomanovic expects an exciting encounter against the league leaders Mumbai City FC whom he considers to be one of the best teams in the league.

"(Mumbai City) They are at the top of the table and so far they have shown that they are one of the best teams. For us, every game is tough. It doesn't matter if we play against the top of the table teams or bottom-placed teams. We are expecting a tough match. Two teams who want to play good football and both the teams want to win the game. I am very excited about the match," the Blasters boss opined.

He also informed that winger Rahul KP who got injured in the first match of the season is now on his way to recovery and is expected to be back in the squad by the middle of January.

"They (Rahul KP, Albino Gomes) are both out of the bubble and they have already started their rehabilitation period. We are expecting Rahul (KP) to be back by the first week or first 10 days of January and maybe back on the pitch by the half of January. For Albino, we are waiting. There are still some examinations to be made," stated Vukomanovic.





