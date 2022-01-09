Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic - For us, every game is like a final

Kerala Blasters moved to the summit with a narrow win over Hyderabad FC on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan.

Alvaro Vazquez scored the only goal for the Yellow Army to help them secure crucial three points and move up on the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic was happy to get the three points against a team who he considers to be one of the most organised units in the league.

What did Vukomanovic say?

"I think we played against one of the best teams and one of the most organised teams in the league. They are well balanced and are consistent since last year. They are a team that are very tough to beat.

"Speaking about table position, we are not busy with all these statistics because we have to understand that there are 10 more games and 30 points to fight for. For us, every game is like a final and we have to continue like that. We have to continue our performance in the second half of the season and it will be very tough because many teams will be reorganised," said the Serbian coach.

What did Manolo Marquez say?

"I think today we played better than a lot of days. Especially in the first minute of the first and second half, we totally controlled the game. But they have good offensive players and then can score at any moment even if you are attacking more than them."

