Kerala Blasters got back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over East Bengal in their 15th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

East Bengal put up a strong fight despite being the underdogs in this tie which even Kerala boss Ivan Vukomanovic acknowledged.

What did Ivan Vokumanovic say?

"It was really important for us to get those points. This season, we had the most difficult games against the bottom teams. We were on top of our possibilities. From many aspects, it was a difficult game."

The Serbian coach did not want to get too elated with the win and instead insisted that they now have to remain cautious as the league is entering into its business end.

"Yes, absolutely. I am really happy as we are entering the last phase and now many teams will be fighting for the points and many things will be decided where we have to stay focused, organized. We have to be ready," said the Blasters boss.

Vukomanovic hailed the performances of the young Indian players of his squad as he said, "All young players have to face difficult and different moments during ISL. I am glad these youngsters are playing such games in ISL and such games will make them stronger and better. This is how they will improve."